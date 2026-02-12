Police investigating theft from foundation that supports students, teachers in Bradford County

State police are investigating the theft of $121,640 from a foundation that supports teachers and provides scholarships in Bradford County.

A statement issued Thursday afternoon from the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation calls the theft of funds “devastating and deeply painful for our board and our community.”

Investigators from the Towanda barracks say the suspect, who held the position of treasurer, removed the money over several years. The treasurer, who has not yet been charged, is not named in the police report.

Kelly White, who resigned from the Wyalusing Area School Board this week, had served as foundation treasurer since at least 2018.

A post on the foundation’s Facebook page earlier this month stated the board removed an individual from all roles after identifying “financial misconduct.”

Efforts to reach White were not immediately successful. A phone number listed for her appeared disconnected.

For decades, the foundation has supported students through teacher grants, sixth-grade field trips and scholarships.

“Over the past 12–18 months, the board began working intentionally to grow the foundation in a more sustainable way so we could expand opportunities for our most important demographic, our children,” according to the statement issued Thursday.

As part of the growth, the board took steps to strengthen internal controls to support long-term sustainability. Through that, the board found discrepancies. Information previously presented to and approved by the board, as well as reported on the IRS Form 990 filings, “did not accurately reflect the foundation’s actual financial position,” according to the statement. The foundation reported the discrepancies to authorities.

The most recent tax filing available to the public shows revenue of $133,281 and net assets of $310,952 for the fiscal year that ended in June 2024.

The foundation is working with an insurance carrier to pursue recovery of the funds and is “committed to identifying and accounting for every dollar possible.”

“We also understand that some supporters may have sent funds directly to this individual, believing they were supporting the foundation. If you made a payment directly to them that was intended for the foundation, please contact us and provide documentation so we can properly account for those contributions as we work through this process,” according to the statement. “While this situation is heartbreaking, it does not change our mission. Our focus remains on serving our children and strengthening opportunities for the next generation. We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grateful for the trust you continue to place in us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Towanda, 570-265-2186.