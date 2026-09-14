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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Geisinger-supported research finds gene mutation that could treat obesity

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

A recent study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto to talk about the study and how Geisinger contributed to the findings.

Their conversation aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to the WVIA News Youtube channel:

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NEWS VOICES News VoicesGeisinger Health SystemGeisinger Center for Obesity and Metabolic ResearchObesity
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News