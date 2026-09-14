NEWS VOICES: Geisinger-supported research finds gene mutation that could treat obesity

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

A recent study that used data from Geisinger’s MyCode genetic database identified a gene mutation that could lead to new treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto to talk about the study and how Geisinger contributed to the findings.

Their conversation aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to the WVIA News Youtube channel: