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Immigrant advocates say ICE arrested dozens at Geisinger Medical Center construction site in Danville

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published September 9, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
Steel beams sit outside Geisinger Medical Center in Danville in January 2026 before they become part of the hospital system's new patient tower.
Geisinger Health System
Steel beams sit outside Geisinger Medical Center in Danville in January 2026 before they become part of the hospital system's new patient tower.

Immigration agents and local police arrested more than 40 people in two raids related to a Geisinger Medical Center construction site in Montour County during the last week, immigrant advocacy groups say.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested at least 41 people as they left the site on Sept. 2 about 5 p.m., according to an email forwarded by the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition on behalf of the Centre County Rapid Response Network.

The agents arrested at least one person Tuesday, the email says.

The workers are natives of Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and other countries, the group says.

Efforts to obtain comment from an ICE spokesman were not immediately successful.

It is unknown if the agents had warrants or probable cause to make the arrests.

The construction project

Last year, a contractor for Geisinger began building an 11-story tower that’s part of an estimated $880 million expansion of the system’s medical center in Danville. The tower will include an emergency department double its current size, 192 patient rooms so all of the hospital’s rooms are private and a new operating suite.

Geisinger comments

A Geisinger spokesman issued a statement that says the system knows about the Sept. 2 “law enforcement activity.”

“The location of the activity was not on Geisinger property and appears to have involved workers from the Geisinger Medical Center tower construction project,” the statement says. “As with any large construction project, we hire a construction manager to oversee the project. It is their responsibility to make sure all workers on the project meet all federal and state work eligibility requirements."

Whiting-Turner, a Towson, Maryland-based company with dozens of offices nationwide, is the project’s general contractor.

Efforts to obtain comment from the company were not immediately successful.

"We are having ongoing conversations with our construction contractor but don’t anticipate delays in the overall project," Geisinger spokesman Matt Mattei said in an email.

Witness describes the arrests

The immigrant groups say eyewitnesses saw agents stop workers’ vehicles at Geisinger exits, followed workers from “the edges of Geisinger property to their homes” and set up “active checkpoints near highway entrances.”

The immigrant groups’ statement purports to quote at least one eyewitness.

“What happened last Wednesday is a direct attack on the hardworking immigrant community,” the witness says in the statement. “We are building the largest source for jobs in Danville — a project that will benefit many people — yet I cannot stop replaying the events in my mind. ICE monitored us with drones, watched our vehicles, and intercepted us on the roads. Alongside local police, they waited for us. With the support of local police, they used their power to intimidate us, to let us know we have no rights and that they will take anyone away they encounter.”

In the Tuesday raid, ICE flew drones, the groups say.

“There is no other way to describe what happened that day as no other than a manhunt,” the witness says. “Since then, my fellow co-workers are terrified, and no one wants to work.”

The group say Danville police participated in the raids.

A secretary for Danville Police Chief Greg Watson said he told her to refer questions from reporters to ICE.

Tags
Local Geisinger Medical CenterImmigrationPennsylvania Immigration CoalitionGeisinger Health SystemDanville
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News