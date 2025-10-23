Sacco sworn in as new Lackawanna County Commissioner

Amid uncertainty, Brenda Sacco sworn in as Lackawanna County's newest commissioner

After months of legal battles that may not be over, Brenda Sacco promised to work hard for Lackawanna County residents Wednesday as she took the oath of office as the county’s newest commissioner.

Sacco, 53, of Dunmore, replaces former Commissioner Matt McGloin, whose Feb. 24 resignation sparked a long court battle over his replacement between Commissioner Bill Gaughan and the county Democratic Party.

Scranton walking club will take milestone stroll this weekend

The Connell Park Walking Club treks and talks with health care professionals about mental health, how family dinners can improve health, and mood changes when the days get shorter and colder.

On Saturday, club members will take their 100th walk and have their 100th conversation.

Pennsylvania still without a spending plan

Pennsylvania is approaching four months without having a spending plan.

Now the Senate is doubling down on their effort to fund the state at last year’s levels.