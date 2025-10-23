100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Sacco sworn in as new Lackawanna County Commissioner

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
WVIA News

Amid uncertainty, Brenda Sacco sworn in as Lackawanna County's newest commissioner

After months of legal battles that may not be over, Brenda Sacco promised to work hard for Lackawanna County residents Wednesday as she took the oath of office as the county’s newest commissioner.

Sacco, 53, of Dunmore, replaces former Commissioner Matt McGloin, whose Feb. 24 resignation sparked a long court battle over his replacement between Commissioner Bill Gaughan and the county Democratic Party.

Scranton walking club will take milestone stroll this weekend

The Connell Park Walking Club treks and talks with health care professionals about mental health, how family dinners can improve health, and mood changes when the days get shorter and colder.

On Saturday, club members will take their 100th walk and have their 100th conversation.

Pennsylvania still without a spending plan

Pennsylvania is approaching four months without having a spending plan.

Now the Senate is doubling down on their effort to fund the state at last year’s levels.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
