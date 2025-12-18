Bird flu back in Pa. 'likely' kills 400 snow geese

Bird flu 'likely' kills 400 snow geese at Northampton County quarry

It looks like Avian influenza is back, plaguing Pennsylvania’s birds, according to a Pennsylvania Game Commission official.

After months of an apparent respite from the vicious virus, Communications Director Travis Lau said Wednesday that bird flu likely killed approximately 400 snow geese in Northampton County.

Paris leaving role as PSP Commissioner to take job with FBI

Col. Christopher Paris is heading from Harrisburg to the national stage.

Paris, an attorney and veteran law enforcement professional who has led the Pennsylvania State Police through some of the agency’s most high-profile cases in recent years, is leaving to take a position with the FBI, Gov. Josh Shapiro's office said Wednesday.