100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Bird flu back in Pa. 'likely' kills 400 snow geese

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
WVIA News
Sarah Scinto

Bird flu 'likely' kills 400 snow geese at Northampton County quarry

It looks like Avian influenza is back, plaguing Pennsylvania’s birds, according to a Pennsylvania Game Commission official.

After months of an apparent respite from the vicious virus, Communications Director Travis Lau said Wednesday that bird flu likely killed approximately 400 snow geese in Northampton County.

Paris leaving role as PSP Commissioner to take job with FBI

Col. Christopher Paris is heading from Harrisburg to the national stage.

Paris, an attorney and veteran law enforcement professional who has led the Pennsylvania State Police through some of the agency’s most high-profile cases in recent years, is leaving to take a position with the FBI, Gov. Josh Shapiro's office said Wednesday.

Tags
UP TO DATE Bird FluNorthampton CountyChristopher ParisPennsylvania State Police
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News