Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band marches on after 2025 accident

The unique sounds of bagpipes are hard to miss this time of year with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happening around the region.

But the Greater Scranton Black Diamonds pipe band had to cancel appearances last year after their bus crashed traveling home from a parade in the Poconos. This year, they’re back on the streets.

Lackawanna County interstate drivers to face huge road construction project

Drivers should expect potential delays and detours as contractors upgrade two intersecting interstate highways in Lackawanna County during the next five years, officials said Monday.

The $126 million improvement of road surfaces, bridges and entrance and exit ramps around where interstates 81 and 84 meet is expected to rank as the second costliest in the regional state Department of Transportation office’s history.