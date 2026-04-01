Former MLB player waives preliminary hearing in Pike County drug case

Dykstra waives preliminary hearing at brief appearance in Pike County drug case

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Philies outfielder Lenny Dykstra was in and out of a Pike County courtroom in less than 10 minutes as he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday on drug-related charges.

Scranton to host Courthouse Square 'Fan Zone' during the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer

Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches this summer, but if you can't make it to Lincoln Financial Field you can still experience the biggest sporting event in the world with other fans in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Scranton-area soccer fans will be able to celebrate and watch the 2026 World Cup on Courthouse Square.