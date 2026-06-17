Wilkes University names next leader

Wilkes University names Kentucky college president as next leader

The president of a college in Kentucky will become the next president of Wilkes University.

James Cousins will assume the role at the Luzerne County school Aug. 1, the Wilkes board of trustees announced Tuesday. He has served as president of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky since 2024.

Rise of artificial intelligence forces Princeton to change 133-year-old honor code

Technology is at the root of a seismic change to Princeton University’s 133-year-old honor code.

The Ivy League institution will now require in-person exams be supervised.