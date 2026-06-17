100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Wilkes University names next leader

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Wilkes University names Kentucky college president as next leader

The president of a college in Kentucky will become the next president of Wilkes University.

James Cousins will assume the role at the Luzerne County school Aug. 1, the Wilkes board of trustees announced Tuesday. He has served as president of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky since 2024.

Rise of artificial intelligence forces Princeton to change 133-year-old honor code

Technology is at the root of a seismic change to Princeton University’s 133-year-old honor code.

The Ivy League institution will now require in-person exams be supervised.

Tags
UP TO DATE Wilkes UniversityWilkes-BarreLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News