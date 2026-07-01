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UP TO DATE

Pa. state budget officially late

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pa. budget officially late, though hope remains for deal next week

With a budget deal seemingly out of reach for the week, state Senators left Harrisburg Tuesday, marking another year the fiscal plan will miss the end-of-June deadline set by state law.

Mayor says search for killer of 18-year-old man in Williamsport ongoing

Williamsport police are still looking for whoever shot and killed a teenager and wounded two other teens in the leg during a mid-afternoon attack Monday.

City Mayor Derek Slaughter said Tuesday he couldn’t provide any new information about the shooting, but said police are actively investigating.

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UP TO DATE Pennsylvania BudgetWilliamsport
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News