Pa. state budget officially late

Pa. budget officially late, though hope remains for deal next week

With a budget deal seemingly out of reach for the week, state Senators left Harrisburg Tuesday, marking another year the fiscal plan will miss the end-of-June deadline set by state law.

Mayor says search for killer of 18-year-old man in Williamsport ongoing

Williamsport police are still looking for whoever shot and killed a teenager and wounded two other teens in the leg during a mid-afternoon attack Monday.

City Mayor Derek Slaughter said Tuesday he couldn’t provide any new information about the shooting, but said police are actively investigating.