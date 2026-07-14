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UP TO DATE

New Pa. budget has hundreds of millions more for public schools

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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New Pennsylvania budget pushes out hundreds of millions more for public school funding with no tax hikes

Shapiro and state legislators from both parties celebrated passage of a $50.8 billion spending plan only 12 days late, compared to the five-month budget standoff last year.

Some celebrated a budget far smaller than what Shapiro sought. Most celebrated more education funding, no new taxes, restrictions on data centers or leaving the state Rainy Day Fund untouched.

Defense attorney says suspect in I-81 crash that killed state trooper had history of seizures

Tractor-trailer driver Michael Bon was not tired on the morning of the July 1 crash that killed a state trooper on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, his defense attorney John Waldron said Monday.

The Allentown-based laywer is focusing on whether Bon suffered from an untreated medical condition that could have caused him to lose control and crash his rig into two other vehicles, killing Trooper Michael Pahira Jr.

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UP TO DATE Pennsylvania BudgetGov. Josh ShapiroMichael PahiraMichael Bon
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News