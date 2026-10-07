Luzerne County railroad bidding battle moves to federal court

Luzerne County railroad bidding battle moves into federal court

A federal judge will hear evidence later this month on whether Luzerne County should be allowed to sell its railroad tracks to a freight railroad that offered less upfront cash than a competing offer.

BOOKMARKS: Find out why we love mysteries with 'The Great Detectives'

We’ve said it plenty of times before here on Bookmarks — who doesn’t love a good mystery? For this episode, the cast and crew of "The Great Detectives" offers some of their favorite mystery recommendations.