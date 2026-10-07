100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Luzerne County railroad bidding battle moves to federal court

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WVIA News
/
WVIA News

Luzerne County railroad bidding battle moves into federal court

A federal judge will hear evidence later this month on whether Luzerne County should be allowed to sell its railroad tracks to a freight railroad that offered less upfront cash than a competing offer.

BOOKMARKS: Find out why we love mysteries with 'The Great Detectives'

We’ve said it plenty of times before here on Bookmarks — who doesn’t love a good mystery? For this episode, the cast and crew of "The Great Detectives" offers some of their favorite mystery recommendations.

Tags
UP TO DATE Luzerne CountyLuzerne County Rail Corp.Gov. Josh ShapiroStacy Garrity
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News