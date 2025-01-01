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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange

Paradox Preview

Season 18 Episode 2 | 30s

Historian Yohuru Williams explores the history of reforming the Minneapolis Police and how George Floyd's murder was a century in the making. The streaming series is a compelling blend of deep research, candid interviews, and rare archival footage. Paradox peers into the past of mayoral politics, community activism, and police union pushback to better consider our public safety future.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Listen To Me Preview
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
Preview: S18 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
The Joy of Birth Work
A clinician describes the gratification she experiences from working in the birthing profession.
Clip: S18 E1 | 0:32
Watch 1:29
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Societal Contributors to Black Infertility
A woman struggling with infertility highlights the emotional labor of navigating constant stress.
Clip: S18 E1 | 1:29
Watch 1:21
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Invisible Man: A Dad’s Perspective
A dad shares his experience of feeling invisible as he supports his pregnant wife and unborn child.
Clip: S18 E1 | 1:21
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue | Trailer
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Preview: S17 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same | Trailer
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Preview: S17 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa | Trailer
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Preview: S17 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
AfroPoP | Season 17 | Preview
Reflecting the spirit, ingenuity and resilience found among people of the African diaspora.
Preview: 1:24
Watch 1:43:33
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Hargrove
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Episode: S16 E5 | 1:43:33
Watch 0:53
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Environmental Racism
In America, marginalized communities are the target of harmful environmental decisions.
Clip: S16 E4 | 0:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 18
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 17
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 16
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 15
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 14
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 13
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 12
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Season 11
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 8
  • AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange Season 5
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
PARADOX
The history of the Minneapolis Police and how George Floyd's murder was a century in the making.
Episode: S18 E2
Watch 56:05
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Listen To Me
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
Episode: S18 E1 | 56:05
Watch 1:55:34
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Episode: S17 E3 | 1:55:34
Watch 1:25:52
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Episode: S17 E2 | 1:25:52
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Episode: S17 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:43:33
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Hargrove
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Episode: S16 E5 | 1:43:33
Watch 47:23
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Episode: S16 E4 | 47:23
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Episode: S16 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:18:06
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Episode: S16 E3 | 1:18:06
Watch 1:17:03
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Episode: S16 E2 | 1:17:03