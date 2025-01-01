Alma on the Case Gameplay

Extras
Join Alma to create art using tools and stickers unique to each location.
Join Junior for a Dino Dance Party! Choose your dino and learn some awesome dance moves.
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Hetep Barboy and XO Wavy celebrate living in New York in this Alma’s Way music video!
Alma and Papi plan to spend a special day together but plans change when a dog needs help.
When Buck the dog can't stop sneezing Alma and Papi give him an exam at the animal clinic.
Alma and Papi get called to a pet rescue while trying to get Pizza for Alma/Papi day.
Alma & Eddie get on stage to sing their winning song about Puerto Rico & the Bronx.
Alma & Eddie sing a new song all about their favorite things in the Bronx.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
-
Alma's Way | My Way!
-
Alma's Way Season 3
-
Alma's Way Season 2
-
Alma's Way Season 1
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Alma spends a special day with Papi. / Eddie wants to see his favorite singer in concert.
Alma’s subway performance gets interrupted. / Alma volunteers André to make necklaces.