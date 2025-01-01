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Alma's Way

Time to Break it Down!

Season 2 Episode 18 | 3m 31s

Alma thinks of a solution so they don't have to cancel the Nighttime Dance Break.

Extras
Alma's Way
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Clip: 0:30
Alma's Way
Party Prep Time
Alma, Howard, and Eddie help Frankie set up for a nighttime dance party.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:12
Alma's Way
Almost Soccer Time
Alma is ready to play soccer with Beto, but she has some cleaning up to do first.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:50
Alma's Way
I See What I Did
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Chore Shortcut
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:53
Alma's Way
Dominoes Gameplay
Play a classic game of Dominoes with Alma, Junior, Mami, and Abuelo.
Clip: 17:59
Alma's Way
Create with Alma Gameplay
Join Alma to create art using tools and stickers unique to each location.
Clip: 14:02
Alma's Way
Alma on the Case Gameplay
Carlotta Clues needs your help to solve the mysteries. Read along with Alma and crack the case!
Clip: 15:36
Alma's Way
Dino Dance Gameplay
Join Junior for a Dino Dance Party! Choose your dino and learn some awesome dance moves.
Clip: 14:05
Alma's Way
Many Ways to Show You Care: Josh’s Story
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Special: 6:04
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  • Alma's Way Season 3
  • Alma's Way Season 2
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Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical!
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:40
Alma's Way
Light Up The Block/Alma's Shortcuts
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (ASL)
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Best Food Truck in the Bronx/Howard’s Hamburgers
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Cowboy Howard/Junior’s Hair Salon
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26
Alma's Way
Potluck Snack Time/To Tell or Not to Tell
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Episode: S2 E17 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Hugs and Misses/Adventures in Kid-Sitting
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Episode: S2 E8 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (Sing-Along)
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Episode: S2 E25 | 22:05
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:25