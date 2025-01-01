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Alma's Way

Almost Soccer Time

Season 2 Episode 18 | 1m 50s

Alma is ready to play soccer with Beto, but she has some cleaning up to do first.

Extras
Alma's Way
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Clip: 0:30
Alma's Way
Party Prep Time
Alma, Howard, and Eddie help Frankie set up for a nighttime dance party.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:12
Alma's Way
Time to Break it Down!
Alma thinks of a solution so they don't have to cancel the Nighttime Dance Break.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:31
Alma's Way
I See What I Did
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Chore Shortcut
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:53
Alma's Way
Dominoes Gameplay
Play a classic game of Dominoes with Alma, Junior, Mami, and Abuelo.
Clip: 17:59
Alma's Way
Dino Dance Gameplay
Join Junior for a Dino Dance Party! Choose your dino and learn some awesome dance moves.
Clip: 14:05
Alma's Way
Create with Alma Gameplay
Join Alma to create art using tools and stickers unique to each location.
Clip: 14:02
Alma's Way
Alma on the Case Gameplay
Carlotta Clues needs your help to solve the mysteries. Read along with Alma and crack the case!
Clip: 15:36
Alma's Way
Many Ways to Show You Care: Josh’s Story
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Special: 6:04
Latest Episodes
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  • Alma's Way Season 3
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical!
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:40
Alma's Way
Light Up The Block/Alma's Shortcuts
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (ASL)
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Best Food Truck in the Bronx/Howard’s Hamburgers
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Cowboy Howard/Junior’s Hair Salon
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26
Alma's Way
Potluck Snack Time/To Tell or Not to Tell
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Episode: S2 E17 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Hugs and Misses/Adventures in Kid-Sitting
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Episode: S2 E8 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (Sing-Along)
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Episode: S2 E25 | 22:05
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:25