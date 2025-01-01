André's Masterpiece

Extras
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Alma thinks of a solution so they don't have to cancel the Nighttime Dance Break.
Alma is ready to play soccer with Beto, but she has some cleaning up to do first.
Juniorsaurus sings a musical number about wanting a big voice instead of his tiny roar.
Alma sings a merengue song as she travels through Oz to find the Rubber Band Wizard.
Join Alma to create art using tools and stickers unique to each location.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
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Alma's Way | My Way!
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Alma's Way Season 3
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Alma's Way Season 2
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Alma's Way Season 1
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!