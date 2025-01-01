You've Got It In You

Extras
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Alma is ready to play soccer with Beto, but she has some cleaning up to do first.
Alma thinks of a solution so they don't have to cancel the Nighttime Dance Break.
Rafia sings a pop punk song about being the best and her wish to be the greatest friend.
André sings a smooth jazzy song about inspiration and his chalk art masterpieces.
Juniorsaurus sings a musical number about wanting a big voice instead of his tiny roar.
Alma sings a merengue song as she travels through Oz to find the Rubber Band Wizard.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
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Alma's Way | My Way!
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Alma's Way Season 3
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Alma's Way Season 2
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Alma's Way Season 1
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!