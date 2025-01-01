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Alma's Way

Let's Go Down the Yellow Chalk Road!

Season 3 Episode 7 | 1m 51s

Alma sings a merengue song as she travels through Oz to find the Rubber Band Wizard.

Extras
Alma's Way
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Clip: 0:30
Alma's Way
I See What I Did
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Chore Shortcut
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:53
Alma's Way
Party Prep Time
Alma, Howard, and Eddie help Frankie set up for a nighttime dance party.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:12
Alma's Way
Time to Break it Down!
Alma thinks of a solution so they don't have to cancel the Nighttime Dance Break.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:31
Alma's Way
Almost Soccer Time
Alma is ready to play soccer with Beto, but she has some cleaning up to do first.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:50
Alma's Way
André's Masterpiece
André sings a smooth jazzy song about inspiration and his chalk art masterpieces.
Clip: S3 E7 | 1:14
Alma's Way
Juniorsaurus's Big Roar
Juniorsaurus sings a musical number about wanting a big voice instead of his tiny roar.
Clip: S3 E7 | 1:20
Alma's Way
Dominoes Gameplay
Play a classic game of Dominoes with Alma, Junior, Mami, and Abuelo.
Clip: 17:59
Alma's Way
Create with Alma Gameplay
Join Alma to create art using tools and stickers unique to each location.
Clip: 14:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
  • Alma's Way | My Way!
  • Alma's Way Season 3
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical!
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:40
Alma's Way
Light Up The Block/Alma's Shortcuts
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical! (Sing-Along)
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (ASL)
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Best Food Truck in the Bronx/Howard’s Hamburgers
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Cowboy Howard/Junior’s Hair Salon
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26
Alma's Way
Potluck Snack Time/To Tell or Not to Tell
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Episode: S2 E17 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Hugs and Misses/Adventures in Kid-Sitting
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Episode: S2 E8 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (Sing-Along)
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Episode: S2 E25 | 22:05