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Alma's Way

Dominoes Gameplay

17m 59s

You've got the double six? ¡Wepa! Play a classic game of Dominoes with Alma, Junior, Mami, and Abuelo.

Extras
Alma's Way
Dino Dance Gameplay
Join Junior for a Dino Dance Party! Choose your dino and learn some awesome dance moves.
Clip: 14:05
Alma's Way
Create with Alma Gameplay
Join Alma to create art using tools and stickers unique to each location.
Clip: 14:02
Alma's Way
Alma on the Case Gameplay
Carlotta Clues needs your help to solve the mysteries. Read along with Alma and crack the case!
Clip: 15:36
Alma's Way
Many Ways to Show You Care: Josh’s Story
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Special: 6:04
Alma's Way
Show Love For Your Neighborhood Music Video
Hetep Barboy and XO Wavy celebrate living in New York in this Alma’s Way music video!
Clip: 3:17
Alma's Way
Alma Papi Day!
Alma and Papi plan to spend a special day together but plans change when a dog needs help.
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:33
Alma's Way
A Checkup for Buck
When Buck the dog can't stop sneezing Alma and Papi give him an exam at the animal clinic.
Clip: S2 E22 | 1:55
Alma's Way
Pizza or Pet Rescue?
Alma and Papi get called to a pet rescue while trying to get Pizza for Alma/Papi day.
Clip: S2 E22 | 3:12
Alma's Way
"Alma and Eddie's Song of Summer" - Music Video
Alma & Eddie get on stage to sing their winning song about Puerto Rico & the Bronx.
Clip: S2 E25 | 2:23
Alma's Way
"Where We Belong (in da' Bronx)" - Music Video
Alma & Eddie sing a new song all about their favorite things in the Bronx.
Clip: S2 E25 | 2:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
  • Alma's Way | My Way!
  • Alma's Way Season 3
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (ASL)
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Best Food Truck in the Bronx/Howard’s Hamburgers
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Cowboy Howard/Junior’s Hair Salon
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26
Alma's Way
Potluck Snack Time/To Tell or Not to Tell
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Episode: S2 E17 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Hugs and Misses/Adventures in Kid-Sitting
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Episode: S2 E8 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (Sing-Along)
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Episode: S2 E25 | 22:05
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma-Papi Day/Alma's Special Ticket
Alma spends a special day with Papi. / Eddie wants to see his favorite singer in concert.
Episode: S2 E22 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Subway All-Stars/Bunches of Beads
Alma’s subway performance gets interrupted. / Alma volunteers André to make necklaces.
Episode: S2 E20 | 23:25