Dominoes Gameplay

Extras
Join Junior for a Dino Dance Party! Choose your dino and learn some awesome dance moves.
Join Alma to create art using tools and stickers unique to each location.
Carlotta Clues needs your help to solve the mysteries. Read along with Alma and crack the case!
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Hetep Barboy and XO Wavy celebrate living in New York in this Alma’s Way music video!
Alma and Papi plan to spend a special day together but plans change when a dog needs help.
When Buck the dog can't stop sneezing Alma and Papi give him an exam at the animal clinic.
Alma and Papi get called to a pet rescue while trying to get Pizza for Alma/Papi day.
Alma & Eddie get on stage to sing their winning song about Puerto Rico & the Bronx.
Alma & Eddie sing a new song all about their favorite things in the Bronx.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
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Alma's Way | My Way!
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Alma's Way Season 3
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Alma's Way Season 2
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Alma's Way Season 1
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Alma searches for the best way to greet others. / Junior is shy around his new kid-sitter.
Sing and dance with Alma and friends in this sing-along version of Alma's Summertime Musical!
Alma spends a special day with Papi. / Eddie wants to see his favorite singer in concert.
Alma’s subway performance gets interrupted. / Alma volunteers André to make necklaces.