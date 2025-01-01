100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alma's Way

Introducing... Baby Junior!

Season 3 Episode 4 | 2m 50s

If Junior acts like a baby, will his friends play with him like they do with baby Gio?

Extras
Alma's Way
Welcome Baby Gio!
Junior feels left out when his friends pay more attention to baby Gio than him.
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:36
Alma's Way
Rock-a-bye, Lilly
The kids try to continue their game, but they keep waking up Lilly.
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:38
Alma's Way
The Knock Your Socks Off Game!
Alma, Rafia, Andre and Junior play a game of Knock Your Socks Off and Lilly joins in.
Clip: S3 E4 | 3:36
Alma's Way
What's Going On with Junior?
Alma stops and thinks about why Junior has been acting like a baby.
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:17
Alma's Way
Quiet Slow-Motion Knock Your Socks Off
Alma comes up with a new way of playing that won't wake up Lilly.
Clip: S3 E4 | 3:15
Alma's Way
Many Ways to Show You Care: Josh’s Story (ASL)
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Special: 6:03
Alma's Way
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Clip: 0:30
Alma's Way
I See What I Did
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Chore Shortcut
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:53
Alma's Way
Party Prep Time
Alma, Howard, and Eddie help Frankie set up for a nighttime dance party.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
  • Alma's Way | My Way!
  • Alma's Way Season 3
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Alma's Way
Trick-or-Treatasaurus/The Haunted Hallway (ASL)
Junior’s Halloween costume is ruined./ Alma sets up a spooky Haunted Hallway.
Episode: S1 E38 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Justice Sonia and Judge Alma/Justice Sonia and Umpire Alma (ASL)
Alma meets Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor./Umpire Alma makes a tough call.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Baby Junior/Alma the Babysitter
Junior is jealous of the attention on baby Gio./Alma's playing keeps waking 2-year-old Lilly.
Episode: S3 E4 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical!
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:40
Alma's Way
Light Up The Block/Alma's Shortcuts
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical! (Sing-Along)
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (ASL)
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Best Food Truck in the Bronx/Howard’s Hamburgers
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Cowboy Howard/Junior’s Hair Salon
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26