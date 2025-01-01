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Alma's Way

Quiet Slow-Motion Knock Your Socks Off

Season 3 Episode 4 | 3m 15s

Alma comes up with a new way of playing that won't wake up Lilly.

Extras
Alma's Way
The Knock Your Socks Off Game!
Alma, Rafia, Andre and Junior play a game of Knock Your Socks Off and Lilly joins in.
Clip: S3 E4 | 3:36
Alma's Way
Welcome Baby Gio!
Junior feels left out when his friends pay more attention to baby Gio than him.
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:36
Alma's Way
Rock-a-bye, Lilly
The kids try to continue their game, but they keep waking up Lilly.
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:38
Alma's Way
What's Going On with Junior?
Alma stops and thinks about why Junior has been acting like a baby.
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:17
Alma's Way
Introducing... Baby Junior!
If Junior acts like a baby, will his friends play with him like they do with baby Gio?
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:50
Alma's Way
Many Ways to Show You Care: Josh’s Story (ASL)
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Special: 6:03
Alma's Way
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Clip: 0:30
Alma's Way
I See What I Did
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Chore Shortcut
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:53
Alma's Way
Party Prep Time
Alma, Howard, and Eddie help Frankie set up for a nighttime dance party.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:12
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Alma's Way
Trick-or-Treatasaurus/The Haunted Hallway (ASL)
Junior’s Halloween costume is ruined./ Alma sets up a spooky Haunted Hallway.
Episode: S1 E38 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Justice Sonia and Judge Alma/Justice Sonia and Umpire Alma (ASL)
Alma meets Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor./Umpire Alma makes a tough call.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Baby Junior/Alma the Babysitter
Junior is jealous of the attention on baby Gio./Alma's playing keeps waking 2-year-old Lilly.
Episode: S3 E4 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical!
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:40
Alma's Way
Light Up The Block/Alma's Shortcuts
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical! (Sing-Along)
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (ASL)
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Best Food Truck in the Bronx/Howard’s Hamburgers
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Cowboy Howard/Junior’s Hair Salon
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26