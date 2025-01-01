Rock-a-bye, Lilly

Extras
Alma comes up with a new way of playing that won't wake up Lilly.
Alma, Rafia, Andre and Junior play a game of Knock Your Socks Off and Lilly joins in.
Junior feels left out when his friends pay more attention to baby Gio than him.
Alma stops and thinks about why Junior has been acting like a baby.
If Junior acts like a baby, will his friends play with him like they do with baby Gio?
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Latest Episodes
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Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
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Alma's Way | My Way!
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Alma's Way Season 3
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Alma's Way Season 2
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Alma's Way Season 1
Junior’s Halloween costume is ruined./ Alma sets up a spooky Haunted Hallway.
Alma meets Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor./Umpire Alma makes a tough call.
Junior is jealous of the attention on baby Gio./Alma's playing keeps waking 2-year-old Lilly.
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.