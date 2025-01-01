What's Going On with Junior?

Extras
Junior feels left out when his friends pay more attention to baby Gio than him.
Alma, Rafia, Andre and Junior play a game of Knock Your Socks Off and Lilly joins in.
If Junior acts like a baby, will his friends play with him like they do with baby Gio?
Alma comes up with a new way of playing that won't wake up Lilly.
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Latest Episodes
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Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
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Alma's Way | My Way!
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Alma's Way Season 3
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Alma's Way Season 2
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Alma's Way Season 1
Junior’s Halloween costume is ruined./ Alma sets up a spooky Haunted Hallway.
Alma meets Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor./Umpire Alma makes a tough call.
Junior is jealous of the attention on baby Gio./Alma's playing keeps waking 2-year-old Lilly.
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.