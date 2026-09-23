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Alma's Way

Trick-or-Treatasaurus/The Haunted Hallway (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 38 | 23m 30s

When Junior accidentally ruins his dinosaur Halloween costume, Alma helps him find a way to turn his mistake into a fright-night delight. / When Alma, Rafia, and Lucas are in charge of the Haunted Hallway, Almatakes the spookiness a little too far.

Aired: 10/13/26
Extras
Alma's Way
Many Ways to Show You Care: Josh’s Story (ASL)
Meet Josh, an ah-may-zing 11-year-old who helps care for his dad!
Special: 6:03
Alma's Way
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Watch the new special, Alma in Oz!
Clip: 0:30
Alma's Way
I See What I Did
Alma took shortcuts and still ran out of time to play. Why? She's gotta think about this.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Chore Shortcut
Alma does a few shortcuts as she cleans up, but she's still running out of time to play.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:53
Alma's Way
Party Prep Time
Alma, Howard, and Eddie help Frankie set up for a nighttime dance party.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:12
Alma's Way
Time to Break it Down!
Alma thinks of a solution so they don't have to cancel the Nighttime Dance Break.
Clip: S2 E18 | 3:31
Alma's Way
Almost Soccer Time
Alma is ready to play soccer with Beto, but she has some cleaning up to do first.
Clip: S2 E18 | 1:50
Alma's Way
Let's Go Down the Yellow Chalk Road!
Alma sings a merengue song as she travels through Oz to find the Rubber Band Wizard.
Clip: S3 E7 | 1:51
Alma's Way
I'm the World's Greatest Everything
Rafia sings a pop punk song about being the best and her wish to be the greatest friend.
Clip: S3 E7 | 2:10
Alma's Way
André's Masterpiece
André sings a smooth jazzy song about inspiration and his chalk art masterpieces.
Clip: S3 E7 | 1:14
Latest Episodes
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  • Alma's Way Season 3
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Alma's Way
Justice Sonia and Judge Alma/Justice Sonia and Umpire Alma (ASL)
Alma meets Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor./Umpire Alma makes a tough call.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Baby Junior/Alma the Babysitter
Junior is jealous of the attention on baby Gio./Alma's playing keeps waking 2-year-old Lilly.
Episode: S3 E4 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical!
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:40
Alma's Way
Light Up The Block/Alma's Shortcuts
Alma saves the Nighttime Dance Break party./Alma’s shortcuts backfire on her.
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma in Oz: The Musical! (Sing-Along)
In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:39
Alma's Way
Alma's Summertime Musical (ASL)
Alma and Eddie try to write the winning Song of Summer.
Episode: S2 E25 | 23:30
Alma's Way
Best Food Truck in the Bronx/Howard’s Hamburgers
Alma and her friends judge a Best Bronx food truck contest./Alma and Junior play restaurant.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Cowboy Howard/Junior’s Hair Salon
Alma wants to help Howard find a real Black cowboy in the Bronx./Alma and Junior open a hair salon.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:25
Alma's Way
Rubberiest Rubber Bands/Donuts for Doggies
Alma and Rafia try to give away rubber bands./Alma and Rafia help with a bake sale.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:26
Alma's Way
Potluck Snack Time/To Tell or Not to Tell
Alma’s friends won't try Aaron and Lucas’ snacks./Alma tells on Emi, Beto, and Eddie.
Episode: S2 E17 | 23:25