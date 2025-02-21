100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

February 20, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7169 | 55m 47s

Former Russian Diplomat Boris Bondarev, outspoken critic of Putin, discusses the developments in Russia-U.S. talks. Sen. Elissa Slotkin on Elon Musk's cuts through U.S. government. Law professor Bernadette Atuahene on her new book "Plundered," which explores what she calls the systemic bigotry in America's tax system.

Aired: 02/19/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2025
M. Gessen; Kaja Kallas and Ayman Safadi; Rep. Jahana Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7170 | 55:47
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
If Trump Dismantles the Dept. of Education, Who Will Pay the Biggest Price?
Rep. Jahana Hayes joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7170 | 17:38
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
What Does Race Have to Do With America’s Foreclosure Crisis?
Bernadette Atuahene joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7169 | 17:29
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2025
Wendy Sherman; Ruth Margalit; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7168 | 55:36
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Inside Trump’s DOJ: Jan. 6, Eric Adams and the Future of American Justice
Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou discusses the dismissed charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
Clip: S2025 E7168 | 17:58
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Has Cancel Culture Gone Too Far? Prof. Loretta J. Ross on “Calling In”
Loretta J. Ross discusses her new book “Calling In.”
Clip: S2025 E7167 | 18:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrea Kendall Taylor; Mohammad Mustafa; Loretta Ross
Episode: S2025 E7167 | 55:47
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Bill Gates on Trump, AI, and a Life of Revolutionizing Tech
Bill Gates discusses his new book "Source Code."
Clip: S2025 E7166 | 18:03
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky; Sen. Chris Coons; Mark Rutte; Bill Gates
Episode: S2025 E7166 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2025
Vali Nasr and Elliot Abrams; Fernanda Torres and Walter Salles; Dr. Dhruv Khullar
Episode: S2025 E7165 | 55:47
