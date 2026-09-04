100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Test Kitchen

Elegant Desserts

Season 18 Episode 1825 | 27m 21s

In this episode, Julia and Bridget uncover the secrets to the most decadent bar cookie recipe -- Millionaire's Shortbread. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for serrated knives, and test cook Elle Simone makes Bridget the ultimate Gateau Breton with Apricot Filling.

Aired: 09/18/26 | Expires: 01/01/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Pan-Seared Halibut and Ma’amoul
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Episode: S26 E2608 | 28:23
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Zesty Salmon and Salad
Double-Glazed Salmon, Kale Salad; tofu guide; review of natural cleaning sprays
Episode: S26 E2612 | 28:53
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Savory Pies
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Episode: S25 E2507 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 56:38
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 56:38
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fried Favorites
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Episode: S24 E2410 | 27:25
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Dutch Oven Dinners
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Episode: S24 E2411 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Multicooker Perfection
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Episode: S24 E2407 | 26:56
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 27
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 26
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 25
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 24
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 23
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 22
  • America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 20
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 19
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 18
Watch 28:24
America's Test Kitchen
Lemon-Braised Chicken and Fattet Hummus
Lemon-Braised Chicken with Pearl Couscous, Artichokes, and Chickpeas; dish soap; Fattet Hummus
Episode: S27 E2702 | 28:24
Watch 28:24
America's Test Kitchen
A Taste of Mexico City
Enchiladas Suizas, red and black rice explainer, Sopa de Tortilla
Episode: S27 E2701 | 28:24
Watch 28:24
America's Test Kitchen
Peruvian Fusions
Lomo Saltado, chili oil and chili crisp, Tallarines Verdes
Episode: S27 E2706 | 28:24
Watch 28:24
America's Test Kitchen
Two Pasta Classics
Cacio e Pepe, packaged pasta roundup, Pasta alla Vodka
Episode: S27 E2707 | 28:24
Watch 28:24
America's Test Kitchen
Soup and Bread, the Italian Way
Our Zuppa Toscana, white bread tasting, Light and Airy Focaccia
Episode: S27 E2705 | 28:24
Watch 28:24
America's Test Kitchen
Apples for Dinner and Dessert
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apples; Gâteau Invisible with Brown Sugar--Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Episode: S27 E2703 | 28:24
Watch 28:24
America's Test Kitchen
Tuscan Feast
Pollo al Mattone, wine savers, Gluten-Free Zucchini Scarpaccia
Episode: S27 E2704 | 28:24
Watch 27:21
America's Test Kitchen
How to Roast Everything
Beef Tenderloin; Turkey Breast en Cocotte; Fat separators.
Episode: S18 E1803 | 27:21
Watch 27:21
America's Test Kitchen
Just Add Apples
Apple Strudel; Cider-Glazed Apple Bundt Cake; Bundt Pans
Episode: S18 E1808 | 27:21
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Mediterranean Eggplant Dishes
Roasted Eggplant, Zaalouk (Moroccan Eggplant Meze); hummus tasting
Episode: S26 E2614 | 28:53