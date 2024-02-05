Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 1

Extras
An unexpected bidding frenzy at the final auction in Wales.
Broken pineapples, legless glass ladies, mystery board games and an antique pub table.
A portable Victorian loo, a toy lion and three unhappy bears.
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
Along the Scottish Borders, a fish service, a sandwich box and a silver kettle.
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
Rare first edition books, watercolors by local artists and delicious homemade scones.
In Scotland, French candlesticks, an Italian paperweight and old farm troughs.
Will a shoe shaped pin cushion or a 1970s motorbike sell for the most at auction?
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
A rare blue duck, Hungarian porcelain, a penny farthing and pretty earrings.
