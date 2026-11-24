Episodes
All
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Extras
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!