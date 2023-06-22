100 WVIA Way
The Cat in the Hat

The Search For String/Mirror Mirror

Season 3 Episode 5 | 23m 26s

Nick and Sally need a strong piece of string to pull their train, but they don't have anything stronger in their craft box. / The Cat takes Nick and Sally to a mirror world where they learn how reflections work and they concoct a periscope that allows them to watch a bird build a nest.

Aired: 03/07/18
Watch 1:01
The Cat in the Hat
Size and Weight Are Not The Same!
Sally discovers that two water toys weigh the same, even though they are different sizes.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:01
Watch 3:19
The Cat in the Hat
Cómo llevar un registro de lo que hemos intentado
¡Sally y Nick toman notas mientras experimentan!
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:19
Watch 1:30
The Cat in the Hat
Una cosa o 2 acerca de la mezcla
¡Cuando se mezclan líquidos de colores, se crean nuevos colores!
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:30
Watch 1:19
The Cat in the Hat
Mantener las cosas en equilibrio
Sally y Nick averiguan cómo mantener una balanza en equilibrio.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:19
Watch 3:19
The Cat in the Hat
Keeping Track of What We've Tried
Sally and Nick take notes as they experiment!
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:19
Watch 1:30
The Cat in the Hat
A Thing or 2 About Mixing
Thing 1 and Thing 2 demonstrate that mixing colored liquid creates new colors!
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:30
Watch 1:19
The Cat in the Hat
Keeping Things in Balance
Sally and Nick figure out how to keep a scale in balance.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:19
Watch 3:33
The Cat in the Hat
Encontrar la mezcla correcta
La combinación correcta de suelo y agua hará que la flor cante.
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:33
Watch 1:01
The Cat in the Hat
¡El tamaño y el peso no son iguales!
Sally descubre que dos juguetes pesan lo mismo, a pesar de que tienen tamaños diferentes.
Clip: S3 E20 | 1:01
Watch 3:33
The Cat in the Hat
Finding the Right Mix
Nick and Sally find the right combination of soil and water, to make the flower sing.
Clip: S3 E20 | 3:33
The Cat in the Hat
Una mente para cambiar/Mentes curiosas
¿Puedes caminar sobre una nube? / ¿Un vaso alto y delgado contiene la mayor cantidad?
Episode: S3 E17
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
The Song Flower Solution/The Hard Weigh
Nick and Sally try to build a sandcastle. / Sally wants to make a balanced mobile.
Episode: S3 E20 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Canción de la solución de la flor /El peso pesado
Nick y Sally tratan de construir un castillo de arena. / Sally quiere equilibrar un móvil.
Episode: S3 E20
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Batteries Not Included/Checking the Boxes
Nick and Sally's toy runs out of battery power. /The kids mix up their Father's Day gifts.
Episode: S3 E19 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Treehouse Handshake/The Big Pictures
Nick can't remember the secret handshake. / The kids learn about how air is matter.
Episode: S3 E18 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
El saludo de manos de la casa del árbol /El cuadro grande
Sally inventa un secreto saludo de manos. / ¿Por qué un coche se mueve más rápidamente?
Episode: S3 E18
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Mind Changing Fun/Curious Minds
Can you walk on a cloud? / Does a tall thin glass hold the most juice?
Episode: S3 E17 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
De vuelta/Basta
Nick y Sally aprenden a usar la herramienta adecuada. / ¿Cuánto pueden hacer 3 palos?
Episode: S3 E16
Watch 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
Back on Track/Enough is Enough
Nick and Sally learn about using the right tool for the job. / How much can 3 sticks do?
Episode: S3 E16 | 23:25
The Cat in the Hat
El movimiento inteligente/Simplemente simple
Nick y Sally necesitan mover un gran tronco. /¿Por qué ya no vuela el avión nuevo de Nick?
Episode: S3 E15