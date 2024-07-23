Sara Davies v Amy Dowden

Extras
Olympians Linford Christie and Katharine Merry buy antiques in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Actors Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin search Scotland for antique booty.
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan compete to find the most profitable antiques.
Actors Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman navigate their way around the Midlands.
Comedians Tim Vine and Ricky Grover gamble on a mahogany chair and pewter candle sticks.
Journalists Grace Dent and Amol Rajan search East Anglia for profitable antiques.
Actors Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons set off from Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
Paralympians Danny Crates and Liz Johnson compete for antiques gold in Cambridgeshire.
Cricket legend David Gower and TV presenter Nick Hancock tour Hampshire.
Funny-man Brian Conley and broadcaster Nick Owen take an antiquing trip together.
Only one soap star can come up smelling of roses at today’s auction.
The worlds of politics and opera collide in the antique shops of Yorkshire.
Will Dick or Dom dominate this Road Trip through Hampshire?
Only one pop icon can be number one at the final auction!
The only way to win this Road Trip is to discover Essex’s best antiques.
Actors Julie Graham and Tamzin Outhwaite try to win at auction in Sussex.
Laila Morse vs Rita Simons -- only one Eastender can reign supreme at the final auction.
Christine McGuinness vs Colson Smith -- whose items will triumph at auction?
Eshaan Akbar vs Tez Ilyas. Only one comedian will still be standing at the end.
Actress pals Michelle Hardwick and Amy Robbins have an antiques battle in Norfolk!