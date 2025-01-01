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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

All Through the Night

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 4m 30s

Based on the ancient Welsh melody Ar Hyd y Nos, “All Through the Night” has comforted listeners for generations. In this beautiful arrangement, a newly written verse by David Warner connects the beloved lullaby to the Nativity story, reflecting on the peace, hope, and promise brought by Christ's birth. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra bring warmth and tenderness to this timeless favorite.

Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnell, Charles & Janet Stoddard, and David B. & Jolynn Davies. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Extras
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
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Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
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The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
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Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 1:10
Watch 5:08
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Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 10:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth — A True Story
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 10:31
Watch 3:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
What Child Is This?
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
Watch 3:18
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Merry Christmas, Darling
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:18
Watch 2:35
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Go, Tell It on the Mountain
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:35
Watch 2:59
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas Memories Medley
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
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