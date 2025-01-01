Behind the Music: An Argentine Collaboration

Extras
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
The Tabernacle Choir brings new Christmas meaning to a beloved Welsh lullaby.
Latest Episodes
All
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.