Behind the Scenes with Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus

Extras
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
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Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.