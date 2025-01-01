Christmas Memories Medley

Extras
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
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Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.