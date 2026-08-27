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Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

New French Desserts

Season 10 Episode 1001 | 26m 09s

Christopher Kimball travels to Paris and finds his new favorite dessert: Rice Pudding with Caramel Cream and Almond Praline. Plus, the Milk Street team refreshes an old classic with a recipe for Cold-Oven Crème Brûlée and whips up a 1-2-3-4 Yogurt Cake that uses a yogurt container as the measuring cup.

Aired: 09/04/26 | Expires: 09/03/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:21
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The World of Breads
Milk Street makes Brazilian Cheese Puffs, German-Seeded Rye Bread and Butter Rolls.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 27:21
Watch 25:48
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Pizza Party
It’s pizza night at Milk Street with recipes for easy-stretch dough and sheet pan pizza.
Episode: S9 E906 | 25:48
Watch 26:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Hong Kong Classics
Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics.
Episode: S9 E905 | 26:04
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Biryani and Curry
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Episode: S8 E819 | 25:46
Watch 27:06
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Back Streets Rome
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
Episode: S8 E821 | 27:06
Watch 25:57
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Quick Noodles
We make three noodle dishes that might become your new favorite weeknight dinner.
Episode: S7 E713 | 25:57
Watch 25:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
One-Dish Skillet Dinners
This episode is all about one-pan meals!
Episode: S7 E712 | 25:49
Watch 26:42
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Best Roasted Chicken
Learn how to amp up your roasted chicken.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:42
Watch 25:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Bundt Cake, Butter Bars & Meringue
Learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery—Cheryl Day!
Episode: S7 E708 | 25:47
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Episode: S9 E922 | 27:23
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Episode: S9 E904 | 25:56
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Apple Strudel & Schnitzel
Christopher Kimball travels to Salzburg to learn the secrets of Strudel and Schnitzel.
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