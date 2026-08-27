Soup From Nothing

Extras
Milk Street makes Brazilian Cheese Puffs, German-Seeded Rye Bread and Butter Rolls.
It’s pizza night at Milk Street with recipes for easy-stretch dough and sheet pan pizza.
Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics.
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
We make three noodle dishes that might become your new favorite weeknight dinner.
This episode is all about one-pan meals!
Learn how to amp up your roasted chicken.
Learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery—Cheryl Day!
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Milk Street travels to Paris to learn Rice Pudding with Caramel Cream, Crème Brûlée and Yogurt Cake.
Milk Street makes Brazilian Cheese Puffs, German-Seeded Rye Bread and Butter Rolls.
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Milk Street dresses up salads, from a warm Greek bean salad to a Spanish twist on Caesar.
Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! Plus, two more red sauce recipes.
Milk Street travels to Sri Lanka to learn the fundamentals of curry.
Milk Street searches the world for smarter ways to cook eggs.
In Calabria, Milk Street finds amazing pasta dishes based on the simplest ingredients.
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Christopher Kimball travels to Salzburg to learn the secrets of Strudel and Schnitzel.