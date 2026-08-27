In Romania, Christopher Kimball learns the concept of 'soup from nothing' from resourceful chefs and home cooks, and comes back with recipes for Caraway Soup with Parsley and Walnut Pesto and Lettuce Soup with Bacon and Dill. Plus, Bianca Borges cracks open a can of creamed corn to make Chili Crisp Chicken and Corn Soup and we ask: do bay leaves actually add flavor?