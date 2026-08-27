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Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Soup From Nothing

Season 10 Episode 1002 | 27m 50s

In Romania, Christopher Kimball learns the concept of 'soup from nothing' from resourceful chefs and home cooks, and comes back with recipes for Caraway Soup with Parsley and Walnut Pesto and Lettuce Soup with Bacon and Dill. Plus, Bianca Borges cracks open a can of creamed corn to make Chili Crisp Chicken and Corn Soup and we ask: do bay leaves actually add flavor?

Aired: 09/04/26 | Expires: 11/09/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:21
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The World of Breads
Milk Street makes Brazilian Cheese Puffs, German-Seeded Rye Bread and Butter Rolls.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 27:21
Watch 25:48
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Pizza Party
It’s pizza night at Milk Street with recipes for easy-stretch dough and sheet pan pizza.
Episode: S9 E906 | 25:48
Watch 26:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Hong Kong Classics
Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics.
Episode: S9 E905 | 26:04
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Biryani and Curry
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Episode: S8 E819 | 25:46
Watch 27:06
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Back Streets Rome
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
Episode: S8 E821 | 27:06
Watch 25:57
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Quick Noodles
We make three noodle dishes that might become your new favorite weeknight dinner.
Episode: S7 E713 | 25:57
Watch 25:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
One-Dish Skillet Dinners
This episode is all about one-pan meals!
Episode: S7 E712 | 25:49
Watch 26:42
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Best Roasted Chicken
Learn how to amp up your roasted chicken.
Episode: S7 E711 | 26:42
Watch 25:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Bundt Cake, Butter Bars & Meringue
Learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery—Cheryl Day!
Episode: S7 E708 | 25:47
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Watch 26:09
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New French Desserts
Milk Street travels to Paris to learn Rice Pudding with Caramel Cream, Crème Brûlée and Yogurt Cake.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 26:09
Watch 27:21
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The World of Breads
Milk Street makes Brazilian Cheese Puffs, German-Seeded Rye Bread and Butter Rolls.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 27:21
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Best Romanian Desserts
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Episode: S9 E903 | 25:51
Watch 26:16
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Salads
Milk Street dresses up salads, from a warm Greek bean salad to a Spanish twist on Caesar.
Episode: S9 E902 | 26:16
Watch 26:08
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs
Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! Plus, two more red sauce recipes.
Episode: S9 E901 | 26:08
Watch 27:08
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Secrets of Curry
Milk Street travels to Sri Lanka to learn the fundamentals of curry.
Episode: S9 E921 | 27:08
Watch 27:23
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Eggs Around the World
Milk Street searches the world for smarter ways to cook eggs.
Episode: S9 E922 | 27:23
Watch 27:02
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Simple Italian Pastas
In Calabria, Milk Street finds amazing pasta dishes based on the simplest ingredients.
Episode: S9 E923 | 27:02
Watch 25:56
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Tomato Makeovers
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Episode: S9 E904 | 25:56
Watch 26:42
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Apple Strudel & Schnitzel
Christopher Kimball travels to Salzburg to learn the secrets of Strudel and Schnitzel.
Episode: S9 E907 | 26:42