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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel Makes Music with Instrument Families

Season 8 Episode 1 | 1m 00s

Daniel imagines he is playing the drums along with two instrument families.

Extras
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Margaret Learn that Grownups Come Back
Daniel and Margaret are sad when Dad has to leave, but they learn grownups come back!
Clip: S8 E1 | 1:22
Latest Episodes
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  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grownups Come Back to the Music Shop/Katerina's Mommy Comes Back Home
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Baby is Here (ASL)
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gets Mad/Katerina Gets Mad (ASL)
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits School/Daniel Visits the Doctor (ASL)
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Plays T-Ball/Max Plays at the Library
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Grandpere Go Slow/Katerina and Jodi Make Mozies
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Episode: S7 E9 | 26:25