Katerina Learns That Grownups Come Back

Extras
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Daniel imagines he is playing the drums along with two instrument families.
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 8
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.