Alex Toussaint, Fitness Instructor and Author

Extras
Author Tim Ferriss talks about the modern American dream, balancing work and happiness.
Famous entrepreneur Richard Branson talks about his success and what motivates him today.
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
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