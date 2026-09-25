Erin and Ben Napier, Hosts of HGTV's Home Town

Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of HGTV's number one rated show Hometown, sit down with Kate at Phillips Drive-In, a beloved Laurel, Mississippi staple. Over pineapple shakes, tater tots, and cheeseburgers, they share how they rose from obscurity to HGTV's most successful hosts and why their love of hometown fuels a passion for American-made manufacturing and restoring over 200 local homes.