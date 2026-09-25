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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Will Guidara, Author and Founder, Unreasonable Hospitality

Season 8 Episode 805 | 26m 46s

Will Guidara, founder of Unreasonable Hospitality and New York Times bestselling author, helped lead Eleven Madison Park to the number one restaurant in the world. From a cozy table at Butcher & Bee in Nashville, he reveals what it truly took to get there and how a dash of unreasonable hospitality can create magic in every corner of our daily lives.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 09/29/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Tim Ferriss
Author Tim Ferriss talks about the modern American dream, balancing work and happiness.
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:46
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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin
Famous entrepreneur Richard Branson talks about his success and what motivates him today.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Fawn Weaver. Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest. Location: Nashville TN
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Lindsey Vonn. Athlete. Location: Miami, FL.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code Location: The Well in NYC
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Simon Sinek. Author and Speaker. Location: Venice, California
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
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Bethany Hamilton - Professional Surfer. Location: Hanalei, Kauai
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Chris Voss. FBI Hostage Negotiator. Location: Arlington, Virginia
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
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To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Robert Reffkin, CEO and Founder, Compass. Location: Shabu Tatsu in NYC
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
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LeVar Burton, Actor and Executive Producer Location: Sherman Oaks, California
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
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