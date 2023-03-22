100 WVIA Way
Eons

The Hidden Genes That Make Us Human

Season 5 Episode 16 | 9m 11s

In the search for the genes that make us human, some of the most important answers were hiding not in the genes themselves, but in what was once considered genomic junk.

Aired: 03/13/23
