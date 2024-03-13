100 WVIA Way
Firing Line

Anthony Fauci

Season 2020 Episode 416 | 26m 46s

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the latest science on COVID-19 and the race to develop a vaccine. As new daily cases rise in more than a dozen states, Fauci explains what Americans should expect about living with the pandemic this winter and beyond.

Aired: 10/15/20
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Conservatives on Trump 2.0
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Alberta
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Liev Schreiber
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jared Cohen
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sheila Johnson
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
David Petraeus
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus discusses the response to the Iran-backed militia's drone strike.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Deborah Lipstadt
Deborah Lipstadt
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
