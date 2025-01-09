Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada

Extras
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Peggy Noonan reflects on her career in politics and media and how Trump changed the GOP.
Alsu Kurmasheva, Maria Ressa and Jonathan Munro discuss the dangers reporters face abroad.
Firing Line revisits a conversation with famed author Walter Isaacson about his Elon Musk biography.
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Sebastien Lai and attorney Jonathan Price discuss the decline of freedom in Hong Kong.
AEI senior fellow Kori Schake assesses Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy.
Presidential biographer Jon Meacham reflects on Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Harris.
H.R. McMaster discusses global threats ahead of the presidential election.