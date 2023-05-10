100 WVIA Way
Flavor of Poland

Katowice

Season 1 Episode 107 | 27m 17s

The bustling city capital of Silesia and its cuisine are inseparable from the area's industrial landscape. The everyday work life of the locals gave birth to a warm and hearty menu full of filling dishes rich in flavor. Aleksandra visits the Guido Mine in Zabrze (an old coalmine), tours the city center of Katowice, and finishes with a meal at a couple of Katowice’s modern restaurants.

Aired: 01/05/20
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Lublin
Aleksandra explores the Lubelskie region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E112 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Zakopane
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
Episode: S1 E113 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Lublin
Aleksandra explores the Lubelskie region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E112 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Kielce
Aleksandra explores the history and culture of the Kielce region
Episode: S1 E111 | 27:17
Watch 27:32
Flavor of Poland
Białystok
The cuisine of the Podlaskie region, the most diverse province in Poland
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:32
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Rzeszów
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Warszawa
Poland’s modern culinary masters reach back into Poland’s national history and tradition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Krakow
Aleksandra uncovers the history of Poland’s old capital.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Wroclaw
The capital city of Lower Silesia, Wroclaw.
Episode: S1 E108 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Poznan & Gniezno
Exploring the birthplace of Poland.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Olsztyn
Aleksandra takes audiences on a tour of Poland's Warmian-Masurian region.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:17