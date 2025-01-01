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Hispanic Heritage Awards

Los Tigres Del Norte – “La Jaula de Oro”

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 3m 16s

Past Hispanic Heritage Award Honorees Los Tigres Del Norte kick off the Hispanic Heritage Awards with their iconic song “La Jaula de Oro.”

Extras
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – “Vida Normal” con Orquesta
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 2:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – Dignity, Love, Immigrants & Feminism
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:56
Watch 4:02
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Mon Laferte – 2026 Social Justice Award Honoree
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:02
Watch 3:12
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – 2026 Inspira Award Honoree
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:12
Watch 4:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Eladio Carrión – “Gladiador” / “Progreso” con Orquesta
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:17
Watch 3:44
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – 2026 Music Award Honoree
Meet Singer, Actress, and Music Award Honoree Ximena Sariñana!
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:44
Watch 3:31
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Los Tigres Del Norte – “Somos Más Americanos”
Los Tigres Del Norte have folks dancing in the aisles with their classic “Somos Más Americanos.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:31
Watch 3:51
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana – “No Es Igual” con Orquesta
Ximena Sariñana performs “No Es Igual” with the Hispanic Heritage Awards Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:51
Watch 2:16
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Ximena Sariñana: “Our differences can coexist in harmony”
Ximena Sariñana (Music Award) reminds us, “Like music, our differences can coexist in harmony.”
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:16
Latest Episodes
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  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2026
  • 38th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2023
  • 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2021
  • Season 2020
  • 32nd Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 2018 Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • 2017 Hispanic Heritage Awards
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2016
  • Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2015
  • 27th Hispanic Heritage Awards
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