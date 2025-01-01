Ximena Sariñana – 2026 Music Award Honoree

Extras
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Learn about Social Justice Award honoree & 5-time Latin Grammy-winner Mon Laferte’s activism.
Social Justice Award honoree Mon Laferte brings the house down with the song “Vida Normal.”
Mon Laferte reflects on dignity, love, immigrants, feminism & the Social Justice Award.
Meet the King of Latin Trap & the 2026 Inspira Honoree Eladio Carrión.
Inspira Award Honoree Eladio Carrión performs a mashup of hits with the HHA Orchestra.
Los Tigres Del Norte kick things off with their iconic “La Jaula de Oro.”
Los Tigres Del Norte have folks dancing in the aisles with their classic “Somos Más Americanos.”
Ximena Sariñana performs “No Es Igual” with the Hispanic Heritage Awards Orchestra.
Ximena Sariñana (Music Award) reminds us, “Like music, our differences can coexist in harmony.”
Latest Episodes
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Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2026
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38th Hispanic Heritage Awards
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37th Hispanic Heritage Awards
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Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2023
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35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
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Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2021
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Season 2020
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32nd Hispanic Heritage Awards
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2018 Hispanic Heritage Awards
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2017 Hispanic Heritage Awards
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Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2016
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Hispanic Heritage Awards Season 2015
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27th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latino icons, culture, and pride with the 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, and more!
Celebrate the new class of Hispanic Heritage Award honorees.
Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Celebrate Latinx excellence with Honorees Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek and more.
Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.