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Films exploring the people, culture, and traditions of food.

Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Episodes
All
  • All
  • Independent Lens Season 27
  • Independent Lens Season 26
  • Independent Lens Season 25
  • Independent Lens Season 24
  • Independent Lens Season 23
  • Independent Lens Season 22
  • Independent Lens Season 21
  • Independent Lens Season 20
  • Independent Lens Season 19
  • Independent Lens Season 18
  • Independent Lens Season 17
  • Independent Lens Season 16
  • Independent Lens Season 15
  • Independent Lens Season 14
  • Independent Lens Season 13
  • Independent Lens Season 12
  • Independent Lens Season 11
  • Independent Lens Season 10
  • Independent Lens Season 9
  • Independent Lens Season 8
  • Independent Lens Season 7
  • Independent Lens Season 6
  • Independent Lens Season 5
  • Independent Lens Season 4
  • Independent Lens Season 1
Watch 1:26:04
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Episode: S27 E14 | 1:26:04
Watch 56:05
Independent Lens
Assembly
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
Episode: S27 E13 | 56:05
Watch 1:25:34
Independent Lens
Third Act
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
Episode: S27 E12 | 1:25:34
Watch 1:12:19
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Episode: S27 E11 | 1:12:19
Watch 1:25:40
Independent Lens
Natchez
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Episode: S27 E10 | 1:25:40
Watch 55:40
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
Episode: S27 E9 | 55:40
Watch 1:25:55
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
Episode: S27 E8 | 1:25:55
Watch 1:25:11
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive
An Amish sexual assault survivor breaks her silence, sparking a movement for justice and reform.
Episode: S27 E7 | 1:25:11
Watch 1:25:31
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor
Meet Barbara Jordan: a civil rights icon whose powerful voice masked a complex private life.
Episode: S27 E6 | 1:25:31
Watch 1:25:43
Independent Lens
The Librarians
Librarians across the U.S. examine how restrictions on library content are shaping communities.
Episode: S27 E5 | 1:25:43
Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Carl the Collector
The Plushie Collection/The Bouncy Ball Collection (ASL)
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Episode: S1 E3 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Puffball Collection/The Bottle Cap Collection (ASL)
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Tool Collection/The Stick Collection (ASL)
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Episode: S1 E5 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
Lemons!/The Butterfly Collection (ASL)
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Episode: S1 E8 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Remote Control Collection/The Super Blue Moon Sleepover (ASL)
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Episode: S1 E7 | 23:09
Carl the Collector
The Sticker Collection/The Baby Stuff Collection (ASL)
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:09
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Karaoke Night Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Clip: 11:05
Jelly, Ben & Pogo
Sakto Gameplay
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Clip: 18:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58