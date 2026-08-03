Episodes
All
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All
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Independent Lens Season 27
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Independent Lens Season 26
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Independent Lens Season 25
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Independent Lens Season 24
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Independent Lens Season 23
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Independent Lens Season 22
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Independent Lens Season 21
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Independent Lens Season 20
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Independent Lens Season 19
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Independent Lens Season 18
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Independent Lens Season 17
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Independent Lens Season 16
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Independent Lens Season 15
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Independent Lens Season 14
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Independent Lens Season 13
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Independent Lens Season 12
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Independent Lens Season 11
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Independent Lens Season 10
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Independent Lens Season 9
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Independent Lens Season 8
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Independent Lens Season 7
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Independent Lens Season 6
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Independent Lens Season 5
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Independent Lens Season 4
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Independent Lens Season 1
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
An Amish sexual assault survivor breaks her silence, sparking a movement for justice and reform.
Meet Barbara Jordan: a civil rights icon whose powerful voice masked a complex private life.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how restrictions on library content are shaping communities.
Extras
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Help Jelly, Ben and Pogo build some awesome jams, then join Lola for a rockin’ karaoke sing-along!
Help Jelly, Ben, and Pogo tidy their spaces with a vibrant collection of puzzle games!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!