100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indie Alaska

John's Home Studio: Alaska's Most Underground Music Venue

Season 10 Episode 6 | 4m 02s

John Larson always had a dream to have his own recording studio, and to work with the vibrant music scene in Alaska. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, restrictions for music venues left Musicians no where to perform. John saw this as an opportunity to turn his home studio into a livestream internet show every Friday Showcasing Alaskan musicians.

Aired: 05/12/21
Extras
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
This artist hopes you'll draw on your vintage clothes | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Meg Kelley, a freehand artist in Anchorage, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E1 | 5:26
Watch 5:28
Indie Alaska
Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E9 | 5:28
Watch 19:22
Indie Alaska
Talk to the Tundra: How a Yup'ik Village Heals Together
Families come together to share stories and heal together in Toksook Bay, AK.
Episode: S12 E8 | 19:22
Watch 4:45
Indie Alaska
Living My Dream at Antiques Roadshow
Misty, a lifelong collector, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing the
Episode: S12 E7 | 4:45
Watch 6:31
Indie Alaska
I caught the worlds largest silver salmon with a pole spear
Katya Karankevich is breaking records in the spearfishing scene.
Episode: S12 E6 | 6:31
Watch 4:54
Indie Alaska
What it's like to go plastic-free in Alaska
Jennifer Gordon lives a minimal waste lifestyle repurposing almost every plastic she owns.
Episode: S12 E5 | 4:54
Watch 5:34
Indie Alaska
These Alaskans are using weed to heal humans and the planet
Alaska introduces legal cannabis cafes and industrial hemp farms with health in mind.
Episode: S12 E4 | 5:34
Watch 4:32
Indie Alaska
Crochet's comeback: A Siberian Yupik's modern twist
Meet Mek, a Siberian Yupik artist in Anchorage who is revolutionizing Alaska fashion.
Episode: S12 E3 | 4:32
Watch 4:00
Indie Alaska
What is a seed library? Are they saving Alaska’s gardens?
Milena Sevigny discusses how seed libraries are helping gardeners in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E2 | 4:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Indie Alaska Season 13
  • Indie Alaska Season 12
  • Indie Alaska Season 11
  • Indie Alaska Season 10
  • INDIE ALASKA
  • Indie Alaska Season 8
  • Indie Alaska Season 7
  • Indie Alaska Season 6
  • Indie Alaska Season 5
  • Indie Alaska Season 4
  • Indie Alaska Season 3
  • Indie Alaska Season 2
  • Indie Alaska Season 1
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
This artist hopes you'll draw on your vintage clothes | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Meg Kelley, a freehand artist in Anchorage, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E1 | 5:26
Watch 5:28
Indie Alaska
Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E9 | 5:28
Watch 19:22
Indie Alaska
Talk to the Tundra: How a Yup'ik Village Heals Together
Families come together to share stories and heal together in Toksook Bay, AK.
Episode: S12 E8 | 19:22
Watch 4:45
Indie Alaska
Living My Dream at Antiques Roadshow
Misty, a lifelong collector, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing the
Episode: S12 E7 | 4:45
Watch 6:31
Indie Alaska
I caught the worlds largest silver salmon with a pole spear
Katya Karankevich is breaking records in the spearfishing scene.
Episode: S12 E6 | 6:31
Watch 4:54
Indie Alaska
What it's like to go plastic-free in Alaska
Jennifer Gordon lives a minimal waste lifestyle repurposing almost every plastic she owns.
Episode: S12 E5 | 4:54
Watch 5:34
Indie Alaska
These Alaskans are using weed to heal humans and the planet
Alaska introduces legal cannabis cafes and industrial hemp farms with health in mind.
Episode: S12 E4 | 5:34
Watch 4:32
Indie Alaska
Crochet's comeback: A Siberian Yupik's modern twist
Meet Mek, a Siberian Yupik artist in Anchorage who is revolutionizing Alaska fashion.
Episode: S12 E3 | 4:32
Watch 4:00
Indie Alaska
What is a seed library? Are they saving Alaska’s gardens?
Milena Sevigny discusses how seed libraries are helping gardeners in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E2 | 4:00