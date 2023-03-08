100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be Smart

Why Does the Wind Blow?

Season 1 Episode 10 | 2m 38s

Wind is everywhere. The air is constantly moving, sometimes gently, sometimes violently. Why? Pressure, temperature and rotation come together to make wind. Here's how.

Aired: 06/02/13
Extras
Watch 4:13
Be Smart
You Are An Upside-Down Lobster
Here's why you aren't built like a lobster.
Episode: S2 E39 | 4:13
Watch 21:33
Be Smart
Can AI Help Us Talk to Whales?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
Episode: S12 E5 | 21:33
Watch 10:40
Be Smart
Measuring the Universe With a 14-Billion Light-Year Ruler
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.
Episode: S12 E4 | 10:40
Watch 12:09
Be Smart
Space is Full of Junk. Here’s How to Clean It Up…
Learn about the space junk problem and the giant space claw named ClearSpace-1 that might
Episode: S12 E2 | 12:09
Watch 15:17
Be Smart
Why the 2024 Solar Eclipse is Such a Big Deal
On April 8, North America is getting a total solar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know.
Episode: S12 E3 | 15:17
Watch 14:28
Be Smart
Why NASA Punched an Asteroid
These tiny pieces of an ancient asteroid could hold the secret to the origin of life.
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:28
Watch 10:28
Be Smart
Maybe We've Already Made First Contact…
What do scientists think are the best ways of reaching out to aliens?
Episode: S11 E23 | 10:28
Watch 9:40
Be Smart
I Don’t Know How to Feel About 2023
How bad is climate change in 2023? We talk to scientists to understand the data and what w
Episode: S11 E22 | 9:40
Watch 13:38
Be Smart
How Scientists Made the Hottest Thing Ever
A cosmic soup hadn’t existed in 13.8 billion years. Now, scientists cook it up in a lab.
Episode: S11 E21 | 13:38
Watch 12:56
Be Smart
Can a Billion Oysters Save New York City?
After a century of industrial pollution and superstorms, New York's waterways needs help!
Episode: S11 E20 | 12:56
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 4:13
Be Smart
You Are An Upside-Down Lobster
Here's why you aren't built like a lobster.
Episode: S2 E39 | 4:13
Watch 21:33
Be Smart
Can AI Help Us Talk to Whales?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
Episode: S12 E5 | 21:33
Watch 10:40
Be Smart
Measuring the Universe With a 14-Billion Light-Year Ruler
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.
Episode: S12 E4 | 10:40
Watch 12:09
Be Smart
Space is Full of Junk. Here’s How to Clean It Up…
Learn about the space junk problem and the giant space claw named ClearSpace-1 that might
Episode: S12 E2 | 12:09
Watch 15:17
Be Smart
Why the 2024 Solar Eclipse is Such a Big Deal
On April 8, North America is getting a total solar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know.
Episode: S12 E3 | 15:17
Watch 14:28
Be Smart
Why NASA Punched an Asteroid
These tiny pieces of an ancient asteroid could hold the secret to the origin of life.
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:28
Watch 10:28
Be Smart
Maybe We've Already Made First Contact…
What do scientists think are the best ways of reaching out to aliens?
Episode: S11 E23 | 10:28
Watch 9:40
Be Smart
I Don’t Know How to Feel About 2023
How bad is climate change in 2023? We talk to scientists to understand the data and what w
Episode: S11 E22 | 9:40
Watch 13:38
Be Smart
How Scientists Made the Hottest Thing Ever
A cosmic soup hadn’t existed in 13.8 billion years. Now, scientists cook it up in a lab.
Episode: S11 E21 | 13:38
Watch 12:56
Be Smart
Can a Billion Oysters Save New York City?
After a century of industrial pollution and superstorms, New York's waterways needs help!
Episode: S11 E20 | 12:56